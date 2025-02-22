VIDEO: Marlian Records introduced me to drugs - Ex-signee Fabian Blu opens up

Fabian Blu, a singer who was on the roaster of Naira Marley’s record label, Marlian Records, has opened up about his unsavoury experience while he was signed to the controversial label.

Speaking in an interview with renowned media personality Chude Jideonwo, Fabian revealed that he was introduced to drug abuse and other dangerous lifestyles after he signed to the label.

Fabian Blu signed to Naira Marley’s record in 2020 and left after his contract expired in 2022, the same year as the late singer Mohbad.

Based on his experience during the two years he spent with the record label, Fabian claimed the label still owed him royalties from the past five years.

The singer explained that the label has not paid him a penny of what is rightly his, recounting how Naira Marley laughed in his face when he threatened to sue the label.

Fabia Blu went on to talk about the physical and verbal abuse and discrimination on the basis of tribe and religion he suffered under the label.

The singer revealed he was called a lazy artist and sidelined because he was neither Yoruba nor Muslim.

He also claimed he was maltreated in the accommodation provided by the label and was even marched out of the studio and ignored when he asked for help from his mother.

He said, “I got introduced into drugs in Marlian Music. They were too gangster for me. I left the label the same month Mohbad left, and they spread rumours that I was mad.”