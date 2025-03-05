Veteran actors Norbert and Gloria Young recall 7 years of childlessness

Nollywood veteran Norbert Young and his wife Gloria have recounted what it was like to be childless for seven years.

The couple shared their story during an appearance on the Love Notes with Tope podcast, shedding light on societal pressures and personal struggles. Norbert asserted that being childless was not a problem for him at all.

“I was childless for seven years, Norbert,” Gloria piped in.

“I didn’t see it as a challenge, you see, because I kept telling her, ‘What are you worried about? What is it? Be calming down.’ How can I see it as a challenge? I had a sister who was married for 16 years without a child, and on the 17th year, she had a child. Her husband never told her to leave. That child today is a medical doctor—a big man, too. So what’s the big deal? It didn’t threaten our union at all," Norbit said.

Gloria said her husband never had an issue with their childlessness and consistently reassured her not to worry about it.

He never did. But I was the one feeling it, and I was the one seeing things. And he was the one telling me, ‘What is it? Stop worrying about such things.

She recounted how the years without a child were emotionally difficult, especially with unspoken judgments from relatives.

Nobody in his family did. But I would go to my family gatherings, not asking per se, but imagine you’re walking into the room, and one aunty looks at you—makes sure that you know she’s looking at you—then her eyes go down to your stomach.