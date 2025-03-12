Timeline of Oluwadolarz and Ife Luv’s relationship drama

Nigerian comedian and content creator Oluwadolarz, and his fiancée, Ifeoluwa, popularly known as Ifeluv, have recently been at the centre of public attention after Ifeluv alleged that he had been unfaithful to her in their relationship.

The allegations have since placed the couple under intense public scrutiny and judgement; however, this is not the first time the pair have become trending topics because of their relationship issues.

Below is a timeline of Oluwadolarz and Ifeluv's relationship issues.

October 2020 - Early Relationship & Parenthood

On October 22, 2020, Oluwadolarz and Ife Luv welcomed their son, Nifemi, publicly confirming their relationship and bringing it into the spotlight.

December 2023 - Oluwadolarz tenders public apology to Ifeluv

In December 2023, Oluwadolarz took to social media to tender a public apology to Ife Luv, admitting to disrespecting and taking her love for granted and asking her to forgive him.

He wrote, "I have disrespected you so many times my love, I have taken your love for granted and from the bottom of my heart, I want to say I'm sorry. I hope you can find a place in your heart to forgive me."

His apology came hours after Ifeluv had reposted a meme about being an FBI agent because she always gets to the bottom of things. Social media users soon began to speculate that she had found something out about Oluwadolarz, hence his prompt and public apology.

November 2024 - Engagement

In November 2024, all seemed to be going well for the pair as Oluwadolarz proposed to Ifeluv in a popular nightclub in Lagos State in front of their friends, thus marking their engagement.

March 2025- Breakup and Accusations

The pair once again became the subject of controversy after Ife Luv announced the end of their relationship in March 2025, accusing Oluwadolarz of infidelity and financial irresponsibility.

She alleged that the reason for their fallout in 2023 was due to his infidelity, which she forgave after his public apology. She went on to assert that his unfaithfulness continued after their engagement until recently when she caught him with another woman; whilst their 4-year-old son was in the same house.

March 2025 - Oluwadolarz' mum publicly begs Ifeluv not to leave the marriage

After Ifeluv went public with her accusations against the skitmaker, his mother crashed her live Tiktok session to plead with her.

"Go and rest, I beg you with God's name, don't be angry. I'm the one who offended you, forgive me if I have offended you. I have never supported my son during any of your misunderstandings, you know this. Most people telling you to leave have bigger issues in their own relationships," she pleaded.