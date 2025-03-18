Timaya cries out over herdsmen grazing cattle on Bayelsa farmlands

Nigerian singer Timaya has sparked controversy on social media after calling on the government to intervene in the destruction of farmlands in Bayelsa by herdsmen grazing cattle.
Taking to X on March 18, 2025, the music star expressed his frustration over the issue, writing, "Pls the government should do something. They are destroying farms in BAYELSA, Aboki take your cow inside and feed them...This is so sad."
While some fans supported Timaya’s call for action and thanked him, many others criticised his choice of words using 'Aboki,' and questioned why he was only speaking up now.
See some reactions below:
I don’t understand why would someone bring his cow come to my land and eat my farm? Na ment?
Niger-Delta has seen it all. They have been robbed of everything.
Thank you for speaking up.
Govt will Never do anything yet. Very disappointed
The evil you turn your eyes away from, will someday arrive your doorstep.
Using ethnic slur unfortunate. All "Aboki" r not herdsmen, Fulani more apt. No ethic has monopoly of slurs. Fulani tagged today replaced Ndigbo in ethnic abuse stakes. Soon it will b urs. As a celeb u ought to do beta. PHD (Pull Him/Her Down) that we practice means none advance
You lost your voice when it was happening in kaduna, benue, enugu etc. now its your beloved bayelsa you found your voice. The evil you all turn your blind eyes on will eventually come to your doorstep. All you Nigerian celebrities are a bunch of money hungry cowards.
Plantain boy how far? Nobi you diss Nigerians with your song for inauguration just recently? Remember, as e dey sweet us e dey pain them, lol. You will learn.