'Stop widow victimization' - Mohbad's widow calls out father-in-law's spokesperson

The late singer and rapper, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, known professionally as Mohbad, Wunmi Cynthia Aloba, has publicly shared a picture of her father-in-law's spokesperson, known as Azeez Olurin.
Taking to Instagram, the widow of the late artist addressed allegations of her involvement in his death through a series of posts.
One, in particular, was on the spokesperson of her father-in-law, known as Azeez Olurin or Gurexy.
Wunmi claimed in the post that Gurexy and her father-in-law's lawyer, Barrister Odumosu have been working together to make her life "a living hell".
ALSO READ: My husband is still in the morgue and I've had no closure - Mohbad's wife
In her words,
This is the face of my father-in-law’s spokesperson, his name is AZEEZ OLURIN aka (Gurexy).He and Barrister Odumosu have been working together relentlessly to make my life a living hell. They have conspired to coach and bail out suspects, encouraging them to lie against me while actively bullying my child and I.#stopwidowvictimization#
In Wunmi's other posts, she also debunks the claims made by Spending, her late husband's friend.
She wrote,
So spending here you admitted that we didn’t fight when we got home so why did you lie in your write up last night.#stopwidowvictimization#
ALSO READ: I get death threats everyday - Mohbad's widow Wunmi finally speaks up
Also sharing a voice recording clip of Gurexy, Wunmi wrote,
Here is the evidence of my father-in-law's spokesman talking about how they bailed and how their lawyer Barrister Odumosu has mentored their suspects.
In her most recent post, Wunmi also shares another voice recording clip of her father-in-law saying,
First slide: Here my father in law openly admits that he doesn’t deny that Liam is his grandson. According to him Nigerians are the one asking for the DNA. Second slide: Here he also said when the DNA is done he’d tell the world what took my husbands life.
Emphasising her readiness to have the DNA test done, she added,
I’m saying it to the world again, I, OMOWUNMI CYNTHIA, I have been ready for the DNA, he’s been the one running from it, he’s been manipulating the public because he never believed I would have the courage to speak up. Please to anyone reading write up, please beg this man to stop making my life a living hell and answer my Lawyers so this DNA can be done.
ALSO READ: I don't know why Mohbad bought land in his son's name - Mohbad's father