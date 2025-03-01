Sophia Egbueje finally gets her Lamborghini amid sex-for-Lambo saga with Burna Boy

Nigerian socialite Sophia Egbueje, who is currently embroiled in a sex-for-Lamborghini controversy with Nigerian singer Burna Boy, has taken delivery of a Lamborghini.

Sophia posted a video of the Lamborghini arriving at her house on the back of an articulated truck on her Instagram story to announce the development.

She boasted that the Lamborghini was not bought for her; rather, she bought it herself. She called the new car her baby and used an angry emoji in her caption.

The video shows Sophia walking out of her building as the truck is parked. A man in a white T-shirt is unveiling the car by removing the cover.

Sophia hugged the man when she saw her new whip and continued filming the car with her phone.

She captioned the video, “My baby is here. As dem no buy am, I buy am”

In another post on her Instagram story, Sophia shared a picture of a quote, “It’s not that I think I’m bigger than the program.. it’s the fact that I am the program” and captioned it “And it don’t get no bigger than that.”

Yesterday, Burna Boy reacted to Sophia's call out for refusing to buy her the Lamborghini he promised before and after sleeping with her.