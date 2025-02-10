Social media personality Peller reveals how much he makes on TikTok

I could have a live session and talk for a while and at the end of it, I could have $3000 for 30 minutes. I don't do live sessions every day because you don't want people to see your face too much. I only go live three times a week and I once made 10,000 dollars from one live session because I did big numbers and I was very surprised. I used to see $7000, $8000 so when I saw $10,000 I was surprised. TikTok takes a percentage though but in a week I make 20 million Naira on an average.