Social media personality Peller reveals how much he makes on TikTok

Popular Nigerian social media influencer Peller has revealed that he makes an average of ₦20 million on TikTok.
Speaking during a recent interview on Rubbin Minds, hosted by Ebuka, Peller gave a breakdown of how he profits from his Tiktok live sessions, and his change in strategy to maximise profit.
When asked about his TikTok revenue, Peller addressed speculations claiming he makes as much as ₦200 million. He clarified, "Some people say it's ₦200 million but let me not lie, it's not."
Peller explained that his live sessions are his primary source of income on TikTok, saying, "I don't go on TikTok to make money. I used to be money-focused before but I started to use a different strategy with how I talk. I started to make more money while talking like this than I used to when I talked normally."
The social media personality recalled his shock after he earned $10,000 in one live session after previously earning less.
I could have a live session and talk for a while and at the end of it, I could have $3000 for 30 minutes. I don't do live sessions every day because you don't want people to see your face too much. I only go live three times a week and I once made 10,000 dollars from one live session because I did big numbers and I was very surprised. I used to see $7000, $8000 so when I saw $10,000 I was surprised. TikTok takes a percentage though but in a week I make 20 million Naira on an average.