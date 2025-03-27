Six years later, she still can’t resist me – Ned Nwoko pens romantic note to Regina Daniels

Billionaire businessman and politician, Ned Nwoko, has taken to social media to celebrate his wife, Regina Daniels, with a heartfelt tribute, marking six years of their love story.

In a poetic post shared to Instagram, Ned expressed how their love has remained strong despite public scrutiny. He described their bond as “untamed, wild, and free," emphasising Regina’s unwavering support through all challenges.

Reflecting on their journey, he playfully revealed a morning exchange between them which reads:

I sent you a message, out of the blue: ‘Will you marry me?’ Your laughter spilled like golden rays. ‘Hahahahaha! Always! The biggest YES!’

He further addressed critics of their relationship, stating that love is not about appearances but about mutual commitment.

He wrote,

Some claim faith but live in disguise, preaching devotion with wandering eyes. Yet here we stand, bare and true, no lies to hide, no games to rue.

Regina Daniels, moved by the tribute, responded with admiration for her husband, calling him “the greatest man in Igbo land” and affirming her unwavering loyalty.

Her comment reads:

10,000 women by your right, 20,000 by your left, and I will stand gidigba because what we share will remain the first in history.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, have consistently displayed their affection for each other, despite public opinions on their age difference. Their love story continues to spark discussions, but as far as they are concerned, theirs is "a love unshaken and unbreakable."