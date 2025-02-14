Singer Bloody Civilian summoned to court for allegedly defaming Helen Ukpabio

Nigerian singer Bloody Civilian has officially been summoned to court for a hearing over the alleged defamation of Helen Ukpabio, the founder of Liberty Gospel Church.

On February 13, 2025, a document posted online showed the writ of summons from a high court sitting in Calabar, Cross River State, requesting that Bloody Civilian appear within 30 days.

This comes as a result of her statements about the church owner in November 2024, where she asserted that "She literally made people burn their children alive." Ukpabio’s legal representative promptly issued a letter tagging Bloody Civilian’s allegations as “reckless, satanic, and libellous.”

“Our client’s attention has been drawn to your reckless, satanic, and libellous posts on X (formerly Twitter), one of the world’s largest social media platforms…," a part of the letter read.

Ukpabio also demanded that the singer retract her claims and publicly apologise on social media and in 10 national and international dailies within 72 hours. On top of that, she also demanded a whopping ₦200 billion in damages for the pain and stress caused by the defamation.

“Please note that due to this malicious and libellous publication, we demand the sum of two hundred billion naira (₦200,000,000,000) as damages for the distress, trauma, pain, and anguish caused to our clients. This amount must be transferred to our chambers within one week of receiving this letter,” the letter partly read.

In response to the initial document served against her in November, Bloody Civilian joked on X (formerly Twitter) saying, “Guys, they just sued me for 200 billion naira. This December, I will add the following to my services: settling family disputes, weddings, comedy…”"