Shakira resumes tour after short hospitalisation in Peru

International pop star Shakira has happily resumed the Peru leg of her ongoing tour after being forced to cancel it due to health concerns.

The singer's fans heaved a sigh of relief after her tour resumed on Monday, 17, 2025, and Shakira flooded her Instagram story with pictures and videos from the concert attended by countless adoring fans. She also reposted pictures taken by her fans, expressing her love for them.

This comes after she announced on February 16, 2025, that the tour was on hold because she had been rushed to the hospital over an abdominal issue, adding that her doctors told her that she could not perform in her current state of health.

She wrote, "I am sorry to inform you all that last night I had to go to the ER for an abdominal issue and am currently hospitalised. The doctors whose care I am currently under have communicated that I am not in good enough condition to perform this evening."

The Hips Don't Lie singer expressed her deep regret and stressed her intentions to return to stage soon.

"I am very sad to not be able to take the stage today. I've been looking forward to reuniting with my incredible fans here in peru. I hope to be released and well tomorrow so I'm able to perform. my team and the promoters are already working on a new date to communicate to you. thank you all for your understanding. I love you all. shak," she wrote.