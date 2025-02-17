Shakira cancels concert after hospitalisation in Peru during tour

International pop star Shakira has been forced to cancel her concert in Peru after being rushed to the hospital and hospitalised over an abdominal issue.

The singer announced this on her Instagram story on February 16, 2025, stating that her doctors told her that she cannot perform in her current state of health.

She wrote, "I am sorry to inform you all that last night I had to go to the ER for an abdominal issue and am currently hospitalised. The doctors whose care I am currently under have communicated that I am not in good enough condition to perform this evening."

The Hips Don't Lie singer expressed her deep regret and stressed her intentions to return to stage soon.

"I am very sad to not be able to take the stage today. I've been looking forward to reuniting with my incredible fans here in peru. I hope to be released and well tomorrow so I'm able to perform. my team and the promoters are already working on a new date to communicate to you. thank you all for your understanding. I love you all. shak," she wrote.