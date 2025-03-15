Sex-for-Lambo: Chloe Bailey hints at separation from Burna Boy, 'You're not even worth it'

American singer Chloe Bailey has hinted that she is no longer in a relationship with Nigerian singer Burna Boy as a result of the sex-for-lambo incident involving the ‘Last Last’ singer and Nigerian socialite Sophia Egbueje.

Recall that Burna and Chloe sparked dating rumours last December when the duo was captured getting cozy in a private section of a club in Nigeria.

Appearing to confirm their affair in February, Burna surprised Chloe with a matching Rolex wristwatch during a romantic dinner date in Lagos.

Now, it appears all but certain that things are not well between the singers. Earlier this month, Chloe unfollowed Burna on Instagram in the heat of the sex-for-lambo saga.

As if unfollowing Burna in the middle of the saga was not enough to hint at an end to their relationship, Chloe has gone a step further in her recent music cover, singing lyrics that appear to target shades at the Nigerian singer.

Chloe sang, “Don’t know about the other girls you used to deal with, but I do not need to buy a man to give me love to lay with, no.

“You are not even worth it, got me out here looking crazy. I should not have ignored all the signs. You wasted all my time, I know you are gonna miss all of the times we had shared. There is only one Chloe in the world and no other woman can compare”.