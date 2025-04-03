Sanwo Olu not doing anyone a favour by addressing hardships - Mr Macaroni

Popular Nigerian activist and actor, Mr Macaroni, has criticised Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, over his response to the recent hardship faced by Lagosians following the closure of the Independence Bridge.

Taking to X, the comedian and activist argued that addressing the struggles of citizensis not a favour but a duty that comes with the office.

The Governor is not doing anyone a favour by addressing the hardship Lagosians are facing. It is his responsibility!!! Most people have been conditioned to accept the barest minimum from politicians, and that is why there is zero accountability to the people.

He further highlighted the privileges government officials enjoy at the expense of taxpayers, stressing that they should be fully committed to serving the people. Sir @jidesanwoolu, the people pay for your nice convoy, your security, your accommodation and every other luxury your office affords you.

All of these and many more make things very easy and enjoyable for you such that you never have to deal with the pain and hardship the people suffer. The least you can do is to serve them with utmost respect and total commitment! They don’t deserve anything less!!!