Rumours of association with Illuminati making me lose fans - Rema cries out

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has spoken about the effects of some rumours that have been spreading about him online.

The Mavin Records singer addressed the rumours during an interview with Rolling Stone.

Speaking about the rumours, which are about him joining Illuminati, worshipping the devil, and even drinking blood, Rema described them as baseless.

He explained further that these unfounded claims had affected his fanbase, as some of his fans believe the rumours to be true.

Rema expressed frustration at the depletion of his fanbase due to the “random stories” fabricated about him, which some fans blindly believed after only seeing them online.

ALSO READ: Rema will perform in Japan as part of his landmark 2025 world tour

He said, “Random stories have been made up about me being Illuminati, worshipping the devil, and drinking blood. I definitely lose some fans who just believe anything they see.”

Going personal, Rema spoke about the sentimental value he places on the pendants he wears.

He disclosed that the accessories serve as a tribute to his late father and brother, reminding him of his humble beginnings and helping him stay grounded amidst the chaos of fame.

“It was just a dark moment that changed my life, so I always wear this chain—mostly because I never want to forget. While any craziness or any fantastic shit is happening, I always remind myself, ‘Know the struggles you came from,’ because, for real, people be forgetting,” he said.

Rema further addressed the challenges facing Nigeria, expressing his concern that many Nigerians are already giving up on the country.

He, therefore, declared his resolve to remain optimistic and contribute his quota to the country’s development.

He said: “A lot of people are giving up in Nigeria. A lot of people are angry at Nigeria. But I keep hope. There’s not a lot of people who would carry Afrobeats like this so much, carry culture.