Rivers: 'This is not right' - Actress Ibinabo Fiberesima cries out

Veteran actress and former President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Ibinabo Fiberesima, has expressed her disapproval of the state of emergency declaration in Rivers State.

The seasoned thespian and former beauty queen, in a circulating video captured by News Central TV, on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, said that the action taken by President Bola Tinubu is "not right".

Fiberesima was moved to tears as she expressed her displeasure. The 55-year-old stated that the people of Rivers State had found peace only for the state of emergency to destroy it suddenly.

In her words, "We'd found peace finally and then today you come out to see Army people around, like there is something going on that is wrong. This is not right."

"This is not right. Let our children and our families be at peace," she continued.

Fiberesima decried the deployment of armed military personnel in the state following the declaration.

"We were at peace. Let people go to work at peace. All these army people driving about: this is not right," she said in tears.

Adding that the suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara is a peaceful man loved by the people of the state, she said, "Our governor is peaceful; we love him."

"Leave us in peace. Is it too much to ask? We want peace," she said as other women organising a peaceful demonstration behind her chanted along.

Fiberesima is not the only celebrity who has reacted to the state of emergency in Rivers State; Hilda Dokubo has also weighed in.