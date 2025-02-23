Rihanna, A$AP Rocky enjoys intimate birthday after rapper narrowly escapes prison

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were seen enjoying a night out in Los Angeles to celebrate Rihanna’s 37th birthday.

The couple had dinner at a high-end restaurant while surrounded by photographers trying to capture their evening.

After their meal, A$AP Rocky guided Rihanna through the crowd, helping her into their SUV. When asked about his upcoming music, he replied, “It’s coming out ASAP,” before closing the car door.

Their celebration comes after a significant week for the couple. In addition to Rihanna’s birthday, A$AP Rocky was recently acquitted of two counts of assault with a semiautomatic weapon.

If convicted, he could have faced up to 25 years in prison. His acquittal brought relief, making the celebration even more meaningful.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who share two children, have largely kept their personal lives private but occasionally step out for special moments. This recent outing marks a return to the public eye after a period of staying out of the spotlight.