Public figures who have reacted to viral NYSC member's hardship outcry saga

The controversy surrounding National Youth Service Corps member Ushie Rita Uguamaye, also known as Raye, has sparked reactions from prominent Nigerian figures. Raye faced threats from NYSC officials after she criticised the government, igniting discussions on free speech and citizens' rights in a democracy.
Her posts and how her supervisors subsequently handled the situation have sparked nationwide outrage, with many weighing in on the oppression of human rights. National leaders and prominent figures have also spoken up in the wake of the issue.
Peter Obi
The former presidential candidate Peter Obi condemned the intimidation of Raye, shaming how she was met with intimidation rather than dialogue.
Taking to X, he wrote in part, "The National Youth Corps member, Ushie Rita Uguamaye, also known as Raye, recently had an experience that highlights a troubling trend in our nation—one where voices of reason and truth are met with intimidation rather than dialogue and engagement."
Reports indicate that she has faced threats from NYSC officials simply for expressing her concerns about the current administration. This pattern is not isolated. I, too, have been subjected to threats for daring to offer constructive suggestions and comments. I now face daily intimidation, harassment, and name-calling simply for expressing solution-based views on government policies. Such actions are antithetical to the principles of democracy.
Atiku Abubakar
Atiku praised Raye’s courage, likening her to historic female activists such as Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti and Margaret Ekpo.
Nigerian Raye embodies the spirit of a new generation of women who champion the ideals of popular participation and unwavering advocacy in the political sphere. I deeply admire her boldness and wisdom—her fearless resolve to speak truth to power, undeterred by the weight of opposition.
She follows in the footsteps of formidable trailblazers like Gambo Sawaba, Funmilayo Ransom-Kuti, Margaret Ekpo and countless other women who have stood resolute in defense of the common good. Rather than being met with hostility, Raye deserves encouragement and support. She is a shining emblem of the Nigerian youth—a testament to the long-held promise that the leaders of tomorrow are already among us, ready to shape a better future. -AA
Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour
The Labour Party chieftain described the situation as an attack on democracy and the fundamental rights of Nigerians.
Raye is all of us, and any attempt to oppress and silence her is a direct assault on citizens liberty. We run a constitutional democracy and not a monarchy where the people are subjects to a king. Hence, citizens have a moral and constitutional right to dissenting views and opinions. Our youths are in pain, suffering great deprivation because a corrupt and incompetent political class has stolen their future. But it doesn’t end with them inflicting pain and hardship, they still want to determine how you react to their oppression.
Omoyele Sowore
Activist and politician Omoyele Sowore confirmed that legal steps were being taken to support Raye.
The journey with youth Corper, Ushie Rita Uguamaye, has commenced in Lagos. She is scheduled to appear before the LGI today and we will escort her to their offices. We are all en route with attorneys.
Ben Murray Bruce
In contrast, former senator Ben Murray-Bruce had a different perspective, calling for an end to online criticisms of the government.
Those of you on social media, stop criticising Nigeria, stop criticising leaders. We need a break, okay? Stop criticizing us, give us a break. Stop criticising our leaders.