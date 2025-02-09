Priscilla Ojo gets new name after Tanzania wedding, concerns over father's absence

It’s been an eventful couple of days for actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo, who married her Tanzanian lover, Juma Jux, in a Nikkah ceremony held in the eastern African country.

While the highly anticipated wedding ceremony left mouths gaping with the sheer level of opulence on display, Priscilla’s father’s absence on her big day is hard to ignore.

Another highlight of the traditional wedding ceremony was Priscilla's unveiling of her new name, Hadiza Mkambala, as a tribute to marrying into a Muslim culture.

While Priscilla’s father was conspicuously absent from the ceremony, her proud mother, Iyabo Ojo, brother Festus, and close family and friends, including Enioluwa Adeoluwa, were with her in Tanzania for the celebration.

The father's absence, estranged from the family since his divorce from Iyabo Ojo, has sparked speculation online. Many suggest that he may not have been invited due to his lack of involvement in Priscilla’s upbringing.

Speaking about the divorce in the past, actress Iyabo Ojo disclosed that her children only became aware of her divorce after Priscilla turned 15.

She explained that she ensured her children never felt the absence of their father as she made them believe he was a frequent traveler.

Priscilla herself credited her mother for filling the void left by her father in an interview where she admitted she initially struggled with “daddy issues.”

“My mum did everything perfectly,” she said, praising her mother.

The wedding, which was held in Tanzania, was conducted per Tanzanian customs and traditions.

Since tying the knot, Priscilla has flooded her Instagram page with breathtaking photos of herself at the ceremony, in which she wore a stylish gold outfit.

In a heartfelt tribute, Priscilla’s best friend, Enioluwa, penned an emotional letter congratulating the newlywed couple as he reminisced about their friendship.