Portable says speaking good English does not guarantee being given a visa

Nigerian street-hop singer Portable has shared his thoughts on the visa application process, arguing that fluency in English is not a deciding factor when seeking entry into foreign countries.
In a recent interview on the Echoo Room podcast, the controversial artiste explained that he does not stress about speaking perfect English during visa interviews. According to him, having the right documentation and a valid reason for travel are more important than language proficiency.
English is not used to collect visas, for real. When I do interviews for visas, I tell them my name and they I'm an artiste coming in for a show. I could say, 'I have twenty shows in the country spread across a month, I've been to London and I'm going to Canada. I have been paid and I don't want to refund them. I have paid a hotel.'
So what English do other people want to speak that I can't? When we pick up the form of someone with better English, they may not get it.
His statement quickly sparked reactions online, with many Nigerians agreeing with him. Some pointed out that several non-English-speaking foreigners successfully travel and do business globally without being fluent in the language.
See reactions below:
On this particular one ooo, He knows what he’s saying and he’s right 😎.
He is not even lying. Many of our bosses here are Indians and you have to listen very well to understand their English. Na we carry English for head😂na so I dey blow my Nigerian English too make everybody they stress themselves please 😂
He’s right on this .. You don’t expect or demand English from a Chinese man or Russian or French man as Visa Criteria . Just be smart and credible ; Most importantly get plenty Money 💰
Whoever said it’s by English before 🙄🙄🙄
Once they know your intentions and they can see you gat good cash,what’s left.
He is actually right!!! When you know what you are going for n have concrete evidence you don't need to much grammar
