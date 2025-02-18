Portable declares himself mad, says he is undergoing treatment

Popular controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, known professionally as Portable, has reacted to being on the wanted list of the Ogun State Police Command.

The 30-year-old singer also known as Ika of Africa took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, February 18, 2025 to declare himself a mad man who is currently undergoing treatment at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Aro, Abeokuta.

Portable said this in his appeal to the Ogun State Government and Nigerians via his Instagram page following a press release on Monday night announcing him wanted by the state police command.

He addressed Governor Dapo Abiodun, stating that he was set up because he was putting on a vest with the face of Senator Adeola Solomon popularly known as Yayi.

In his words:

I fear government. I am a federal government liability. Then I’m a madman; I have medications that I usually take. You can confirm from Aro Hospital. I have a card that certifies me as one of their patients. I am from Abeokuta and they are taking care of me there. I am not a thief, I help people around me without even looking at their background.

The Zeh Nation boss was declared 'At large' for allegedly assaulting and obstructing officials of the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development alongside nine of his associates.

In the official statement shared on social media, the Ogun State Police Command asserted,