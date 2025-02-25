Portable celebrates increase in social media views amid recent troubles

Days after paying a ₦2 million bail for assaulting government workers earlier this month, controversial Nigerian artiste Portable is excited about his recent social media traction.

Taking to Instagram on February 25, 2025, Portable expressed his excitement and voiced his availability for business.

"Akoi 50 million Views Them no dey celebrate failure. ZEHNATION Dm for shows bookings ambassadorship ☎️" he wrote.

On the February 21, 2025,Portable had sown to stay out of trouble and focus on making money. "Alhamdulilahi for everything 🙏ZAzuu. No more Wahala Na money I dey look for if you no get money Call God," he said.

This comes after his recent bruhaha with the Ogun State government, where he was declared wanted by the police on February 18, 2025, after he and nine of his associates allegedly obstructed and assaulted the official Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

The police force released the official wanted poster across social media, stating that the arrest warrant had been issued against him by the magistrate's court in Ogun state of Nigeria.

After the altercation between the singer, his associates, and the officials, the others were quickly arraigned and given ₦5 million each; however, Portable ran away and stayed in hiding for a week. During that one week, he continued to post online, beckoning others for help, and within time his fans began to advise him to turn himself in.