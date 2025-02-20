Portable arraigned for assaulting government officials

A day after turning himself in to the police, Nigerian singer Portable has been arraigned at the Isabo magistrate court in Abeokuta, Ogun for his part in assaulting officers of the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

The highly controversial singer was declared wanted by the Ogun State police on February 18, 2025, after he and nine of his associates allegedly obstructed the officials. Before that, Portable had been hiding for a week while his associates were arraigned at given a ₦5million each.

The police force released the official wanted poster across social media, stating that the arrest warrant had been issued against him by the magistrate's court in Ogun state of Nigeria.

He is wanted for the offenses of conspiracy, serious assault, going armed, conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace, and attempted murder by recruiting armed thugs who conspired and attacked officials of against the Ministry of Physical Planning and urban Development, Ota zonal office. The offenses were committed at Oke-Osa, Tigbo ilu, Ota Ogun state on the 5th of February.

However, after he was declared wanted, his fans began to urge him to surrender to the police before matters escalated further, but he pleaded with the government and declared himself insane.

I fear government. I am a federal government liability. Then I’m a madman; I have medications that I usually take. You can confirm from Aro Hospital. I have a card that certifies me as one of their patients. I am from Abeokuta and they are taking care of me there. I am not a thief, I help people around me without even looking at their background.

His insanity plea was quickly turned down by law enforcement and he was urged to leave his hiding place.