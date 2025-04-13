PHOTOS: Star power on display at Obi Cubana’s 50th birthday

It was a night of a star-studded extravaganza on Saturday, April 12, 2025, when Nigerian nightlife connoisseur, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, marked his 50th birthday in style.

At the party-themed “50 for 50”, there was a show of what can only be described as a convergence of luxury, faith, music, and impact.

The celebrant ushered in his new age with a simple yet profound Instagram post, sharing a picture of him wearing a majestic traditional attire and captioned it “12.04.25 Happy Birthday, Obi Cubana. 50yrs! 50for50.”

Celebrating her husband, Ebele Iyiegbu, aka Lush Eby, posted a picture of him in elegant attire and wrote, “You are my gift, Dim oma!”

The celebration kicked off days before the main party, as evident in the steady stream of highlife singers, dancers, and cultural performers lighting up the birthday boy’s mansion.

Among the standout moments was a live performance by Anyidons, who premiered a heartfelt tribute track titled ‘Obi Cubana Special (Okpole Nwa Mama)’ in honour of the celebrant.

On Friday, April 11, Samsung Nigeria hosted an exclusive soirée tagged ‘The Night Before 50’ in Abuja. The tech brand gave out 50 Samsung S25 smartphones to guests on Cubana’s behalf.

After the all-white party, staff, friends, and family ushered the celebrant into his new age at the main party held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel.

The main party began on a spiritual note on Saturday with a Holy Communion and Thanksgiving Service.

The party was expected to be nothing short of a spectacle. The hall was transformed into a visual black, white, and gold symphony. Giant portraits of the birthday boy, golden chairs, radiant floral centrepieces, and crystal chandeliers were placed strategically.

A-list celebrities at the party included Kanayo Kanayo, Kennedy Okonkwo, Cubana Chief Priest, AY Makun, E-Money, Daddy Freeze, Jowizaza, and Zubby Michael.