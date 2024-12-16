Peller gave me a promise ring - Jarvis debunks engagement speculations

After the video of content creator Peller 'proposing' to his girlfriend Jarvis went viral, Jarvis has now cleared the air and stated that they did not get engaged.

During a recent livestream, the renowned content creator clarified that the ring was a promise ring to signify her commitment to Peller and to wait until he returned from his trip abroad.

She explained, "It's a Promise ring, not an engagement ring. A promise ring and an engagement ring aren't the same o, an engagement ring is for marriage, and in two to three weeks we should be getting married. The time hasn't come yet, this promise ring is a ring of 'my love, I'm traveling to another country, please wait for me till I return,' and I said okay. I'm not running anywhere you know."

Recall that on Friday the Tiktoker announced to the world that he proposed to his girlfriend, Jarvis, as he shared a video of the proposal.

In the clip, Jarvis could be seen clearly taken aback by the proposal, which she thought was a prank. The video captured the adorable moment Peller went on one bent knee at a restaurant with family and friends watching on in excitement, and she eventually said yes.

The speculations were fueled further when Jarvis posted a video to Instagram dressed in bridal attire with the caption, "Yoruba bride to be!" The news was then welcomed with widespread joy and congratulatory messages.