Patric Doyle slams Sophia Egbueje over her 'shameful means of livelihood'

Amid the sex-for-Lambo scandal, veteran actor and media personality Patric Doyle has taken a strong stance against socialite Sophia Egbueje, criticising what he called her “shameful means of livelihood.”
Taking to Facebook on March 3, 2025, the veteran slammed Egbueje for flaunting her recently bought Lamborghini worth ₦600 million, and an extravagant wristwatch, with the combined value estimated to be between ₦650 and ₦750 million.
She boasted about the value of her wristwatch and flaunted a 600 million Naira car. The combined value of both items is in the range of 650 to 750 million Naira. Some half-wits were impressed and effusively congratulated her as she smiled and flaunted both items. As if we hadn't heard about her shameful means of livelihood. Meanwhile, I can bet that there are members of her extended family who are going through a tough time. The romanticising of iniquity has become the stock in trade of dimwits amongst us.
Doyle’s criticism comes amid a growing controversy surrounding Egbueje and her alleged dealings with Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy. On February 27, 2025, leaked voice notes surfaced online, in which Egbueje claimed that her friend Ama Reginald and Burna Boy’s associate Manny encouraged her to link up with the singer. She alleged that Burna Boy had promised her a Lamborghini truck but failed to deliver on his word after they slept together.
According to the leaked recordings, Egbueje expressed frustration over the unfulfilled promise, stating that Ama Reginald had pushed her to pursue Burna Boy, only to later be spotted partying with the singer and his rumored new girlfriend, American artist Chloe Bailey.
In response to the controversy, Burna Boy finally reacted on February 28, 2025, taking to his Instagram story with a cryptic message. In a playful tone, he sang, "I no buy Lambo, is that why you’re shouting?” However, Sophia bought her Lamborghini by herself and showed it off online.
The unfolding drama has since sparked heated debates online, with social media users divided on the issue. While some criticised Egbueje’s expectations from the singer, others called out Burna Boy for allegedly leading her on.