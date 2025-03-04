Patric Doyle slams Sophia Egbueje over her 'shameful means of livelihood'

She boasted about the value of her wristwatch and flaunted a 600 million Naira car. The combined value of both items is in the range of 650 to 750 million Naira. Some half-wits were impressed and effusively congratulated her as she smiled and flaunted both items. As if we hadn't heard about her shameful means of livelihood. Meanwhile, I can bet that there are members of her extended family who are going through a tough time. The romanticising of iniquity has become the stock in trade of dimwits amongst us.