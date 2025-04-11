'Eniola, you're ignorant' - Yoruba actresses clash online over controversial comment

Nollywood stars Opeyemi Aiyeola and Eniola Badmus are at the center of a heated social media exchange following a comment left by Eniola on one of Opeyemi’s recent posts.

The situation began when Opeyemi Aiyeola shared a video with her fans online. In the clip, her receding hairline was visible, a detail that drew public attention. Among the many comments under the post, one from her colleague Eniola Badmus sparked a backlash. Eniola, who currently serves as the Special Assistant to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, wrote:



“Ope where is your front hair???” Opeyemi, who took issue with the remark, responded publicly in a strongly worded video. She accused Eniola of making a “body-shaming” statement and expressed disappointment that it came from someone who had personally experienced similar online ridicule in the past.



“This livestream is for Eniola Badmus. I’ve decided not to pay attention to wailing wailers. I’ve decided not to pay attention to ignorant and evil set of people. I understand the way social media is and I know there are a lot of animals in human form but I’ve only decided to reply to Eniola Badmus.”

She criticised Eniola for engaging only when there was something negative to say, pointing out that her colleague had never previously interacted with her content or supported her work. “You used to be an image of ridicule and body shaming on social media, to now think that you who has experienced the hurt and pain of body shaming, could come under my video,” she added. The actress went on to say:



“You have never helped in promoting anything that has to do with me... but for you, Eniola Badmus, to come under my post and drop this comment, I swear to God that you’re an animal.” Opeyemi concluded with a stinging critique of Eniola’s behavior, questioning her judgment and the sincerity of her beauty standards.