Actress Eniola Badmus offers to share ‘life and death’ weight loss journey

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, has taken to social media to tell her followers and fans that she will share her weight loss journey with them when she’s ready.

Describing the journey as “between life and death”, the actress who is now an All Progress Congress, APC, political appointee reminded her fans that she is a motivation to them.

Note that the actress who used to be plus sized has visibly trimmed down and this can be seen in her pictures from over the past few months.

The actress of ‘Gbogbo Big Girls’ fame in the social media post written in both Yoruba and English also disclosed that she went through a lot on her weight loss journey.

Alongside a picture collage of when she was fat and her current trim look, the actress wrote,

The journey so far……….Oju ri tooooooo



When am ready I will tell my major story but it was between life and death……DON'T FORGET I MOTIVATED YOU, YES YOU.

Eniola Badmus’ body transformation is a topic the actress has not fully addressed since it became public knowledge from her pictures and public appearances.

Drawing from her post, the actress appears to be getting closer to addressing it and revealing to her fans and followers details about it that can serve as motivation for people who need to embark on a similar journey.