Oluwadolarz breaks silence with cryptic post following call out by ex-fiancee

Popular Nigerian skitmaker, Oluwadolarz, has finally spoken out following allegations from his ex-fiancée, Ife Luv, who accused him of infidelity and financial irresponsibility.

The controversy began when Ife Luv announced the end of their relationship in March 2025, claiming that Oluwadolarz repeatedly cheated on her despite her forgiving him after a previous public apology.

She further alleged that she had been the primary provider in their relationship because he was “constantly broke” and that she recently caught him with another woman while their four-year-old son was in the same house.

Days after their relationship became a trending topic online, Oluwadolarz took to Instagram with a cryptic message about men and wealth, which appeared to address the situation.

When a man has wealth, he’s often revered like royalty; but when same wealth fades, respect quickly vanishes. The same people that used to say “Thanks for everything,you are the best”... they change their tone to “what have you ever done for me? Who you be sef?” It’s a lesson I’ve learned firsthand. May we never become a thing of the past. We keep pushing.

While Oluwadolarz did not directly address Ife Luv’s claims, his post has fuelled further speculation.

Many social media users accused the skit-maker of manipulation, as the fallout between himself and Ife Luv had little to do with money, as opposed to the infidelity allegations.

See reactions below:

But this has nothing to do with having money. She complained of your cheating but you are bringing money in. This is very very manipulative.

When man done cheat and them catch am parable go full mouth 😂😂😂😂 bro. Go to her apologize and have a decent relationship for the sake of your child.