Oluwadolarz accuses Ex-Fiancée Ifeluv of playing the ‘Pity Card’ to damage his reputation

Popular Nigerian skitmaker, Oluwadolarz, has broken his silence following the allegations made by his ex-fiancée, Ifeluv, regarding infidelity and financial irresponsibility in their relationship.

In a now-deleted statement shared to his Instagram stories on March 18, 2025, Oluwadolarz expressed gratitude to his colleagues and supporters while addressing the accusations levelled against him. He acknowledged that while the controversy did not unfold the way he had hoped, he felt compelled to respond, especially for the sake of his son.

The way it happened was never the way i wanted it to happen but it happened anyways. I will like to state here that I am coming out to say all these below because my son will eventually grow up and as we all know the Internet never forgets.

Oluwadolarz also addressed the claims regarding a female skit-maker named Lola, whom Ifeluv allegedly caught him with.

As for the recent accusations involving Lola, this feels like the opportunity she’s been waiting for. Lola has been coming to my studio apartment since last year. She has asked me several times I should help her invite to her shoot now am wondering this same Lola suddenly became a problem. And how does seeing her in a guest restroom became a problem.

It’s becoming clear that this is about creating a narrative and playing the pity card to damage my reputation. But if standing my ground and defending myself makes me a manipulator and a narcissist in some people’s eyes, so be it.

He also claimed that if his statement means he won't be allowed access to their son anymore, he's fine with it.

The controversy between Oluwadolarz and Ifeluv has been widely discussed on social media, with fans and followers weighing in on both sides of the issue. Ifeluv had earlier accused him of repeated infidelity and financial instability, claiming she had been the primary provider in their relationship.