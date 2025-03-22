Nkechi Nweje: Nollywood actress dies after brief illness

Nollywood actress Nkechi Nweje has passed away after a brief illness, throwing the movie industry into mourning.

The death of the 60-year-old actress, who died after a brief illness, was confirmed on Saturday by movie producer Stanley Ajemba, popularly known as Stanley Ontop, on his Instagram page.

Stanley expressed shock and disbelief at Nweje’s sudden demise, saying he couldn’t post about her passing earlier because it felt like a “dream” to him.

The filmmaker also paid a heartfelt tribute to Nweje, describing her as a vibrant actress who was his “best friend and mentor.”

He recalled how in their last conversation during the “Queenth saga” she advised him to stop. He ended the post by saying, “I am still speechless”.

He wrote, “Nollywood is in tears as we lost one of our vibrant Nollywood actresses @nkechi.nweje after a brief illness. I couldn’t post since morning because it was like a dream to me.

“Ezigbo Nwanyi Onitsha, rest in peace ma’am, my best friend, she always call me on phone advising me. The last time we spoke was during Queenth saga, she said Ontop stop. Am still speechless.”

Stanley made another post on his Instagram page after the initial post, in which he announced the sad news. In the second post, he chronicled her family background/life, career and the illness she battled with before her death.

He wrote, “Nkechi Winnie Angel Nweje. From Onicha Ado in Onitsha Anambra state. A devoted Christian and mother of six, born on 6th June 1964. Married to Dr Azubuike Nweje. The movie that made her popular was “Ezigbo Nwanyi Onitsha.”

Nkechi Nweje was from a Rich and cultural family in Onicha Ado. She’s also a graduate. She died at 60 years old.

According to family sources, she died from complications resulting from the surgery she had last year, November 2024. She had a major operation in her Stomach last year, but was healing perfectly well until yesterday, she couldn’t bear the pains again, and she gave up the ghost 💔😭😭

She was survived by her children and husband

Keep resting with the lord, Ezigbo Nwanyi Onitsha

This one pain me”

In mourning the late actress, Nollywood actor, Asa Ikuku, took to his Instagram handle to pay tribute to Nweje.

He wrote, “Rest in peace, mummy Nkwechi Nweje TV(Nwanyi Onisha). You are indeed a blessing to us. But God knows the best. We will miss u so much, great Nollywood actress. Rest on legend.”