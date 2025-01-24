Nigerians react to video on Hilda Baci's restaurant's ₦6000 food portion

Guinness World Record Holder Hilda Baci is in the headlines after a woman called her restaurant out on social media over a small portion of pepper soup she was served for ₦6,000.
The video went viral across social media and immediately sparked discussions about the portion of food served in restaurants versus local shops, splitting opinion polls in half. While some believed that the portion was appropriate for the price at a restaurant, others stressed that it was too small for the price attached to it; calling it borderline extortion.
See reactions below:
What was she expecting? Hilda Baci resemble Mama Put? She’s paying for Hilda Baci goodwill. If she was expecting quantity, she should have made the pepper soup herself or buy from a local vendor.
“You are not their target market” is the new phrase in Nigeria. That lady who bought pepper soup for 6k from Hilda Baci’s restaurant has every right to express her displeasure. You cannot silence her simply because your favorite owns the restaurant.
It's okay to review Erisco tomato, but not okay to review Hilda Baci peppersoup. - Twitter NG.
classism on twitter is crazy 1. if you can’t afford tfare then you shouldn’t go out for a hangout you didn’t initiate and you should have shame 2. okpa is trenches food 3. if you can’t afford hilda baci’s food then you’re not her target audience today is a whole lot.
If I order peppersoup & it comes in that coleslaw container, me sef go vex..