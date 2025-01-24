When Hilda Baci, the Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking marathon, opened her restaurant, My Food by Hilda, it was impossible to ignore the buzz. Could the culinary queen translate her skills into a high-end fast-food experience? Naturally, I had to find out for myself.

First Impressions

The restaurant offers convenient parking and is wheelchair accessible, making it easy for all diners to visit. It operates from Monday to Saturday, 10 am to 10 pm, and on Sundays from 12 pm to 8 pm. My Food by Hilda is located at 8a Emma Abimbola Cole, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

The first thing I noticed was the security personnel at the door. Not only did they usher me in, but they also greeted me warmly, which was a nice touch.

That simple courtesy set a welcoming tone right off the bat. Inside, the decor was an interesting blend of a restaurant and fast food joint—exactly what the place aims for: a high-end fast food experience. The design was clean, modern, and standard, and the space was spotless. Everything felt organized.

There were no long queues or frustrating delays, and that’s a rarity in many Nigerian eateries, so kudos to them.

Ordering and Service

The ordering process was as fast and efficient as expected. At the counter, the staff worked with precision, and my meal was served almost immediately—zero wait time, which was a huge win. In a city where delays at eateries are common, this level of efficiency was refreshing.

The Menu and Food

The menu is unapologetically Nigerian, featuring familiar staples with a twist. While this may appeal to many, it lacks inclusivity for those with dietary restrictions like vegans or individuals with gluten intolerance. For a high-end establishment, the menu could do more to cater to diverse palates.

For my meal, I chose the native pasta with a single prawn and a piece of egg, paired with chicken and table water. The bill, including VAT, came to ₦16,555. It’s a steep price for fast food, and while I appreciate the “premium” positioning, the value didn’t quite align with the cost.

Now, onto the taste: Native Pasta : Bursting with spices, every bite was flavorful. However, the texture was slightly off—leaning towards firm, which isn’t ideal for spaghetti.

Prawn : Cooked perfectly, juicy, and well-seasoned, it complemented the dish nicely.

Chicken: The highlight of my meal. Crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside, and seasoned to perfection. It was the star of the plate. As a thoughtful touch, they included complimentary sweets with the meal, which added a personal touch to the experience.

Ambience and Facilities

The restaurant’s ambience was clean and inviting, with modern decor that felt welcoming. However, the restroom situation was peculiar. There’s just one unisex restroom, tucked under the stairs.

While its location felt like an afterthought, the restroom itself was surprisingly well-designed, featuring elegant decor, flowers, and granite finishes. It’s a mix of functional and aesthetically pleasing but could have been better planned.

Overall Experience

My Food by Hilda has a lot going for it: efficient service, flavorful food, and a clean, modern setting. However, the high pricing and limited dietary options make it less accessible to a broader audience. For a restaurant aiming to merge high-end and fast food, finding a better balance between quality and affordability is key.

Would I return? Maybe—for the chicken and the experience of dining at a Guinness World Record holder’s restaurant. But it’s not an everyday spot unless you’re ready to spend.

Ratings