Nigerians react to veteran Nollywood actor Columbus Irisoanga's death

Veteran Nollywood actor Columbus Irisoanga, known for his role in the 2001 film ‘Issakaba’, has sadly passed away, thrusting the entertainment scene into mourning.

Fellow actor Hilda Dokubo announced the sad news via an Instagram post on February 6, 2025. Expressing her grief, she wrote, "There can't be a shortage of angels in heaven that the few ones here are called home like this na!! This one is heavy on UNIPORT Rivers State and Nollywood."

In her caption, she added, "Our uncle Coli @colu_mbusirisoanga has gone to be with the lord. Ikoli eh dein na mu."

The beloved actor was fondly known for the role he played as the powerful chief priest Igbudu in the 2001 Nollywood blockbuster movie ‘Isakaba’. Outside of acting, he was also a senior lecturer at the University of Port Harcourt, where he taught acting to students in the Theatre Arts department. Irisoanga was a household name in the university, as he obtained his bachelor’s degree, master’s degree, and his PhD from the University of Port Harcourt.

The news of his passing sent shockwaves among his admirers, fans, and Nigerians at large who expressed their grief online.

Sir Columbus 😢. May his soul rest in peace. He taught me on several occasions when I was still in school.

Real heavy, sis. May his soul find eternal peace. Amen

Oh my goodness.. he was my theatre arts lecturer in uniport 😢 May his soul rest in peace ...wow 😢

Great actor. May his soul rest in peace. Amen