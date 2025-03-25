Nigeria is not ready for a democracy - Jide Kosoko

Veteran Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko has stirred controversy with his recent remarks about Nigeria’s political system, suggesting that democracy may not be the right fit for the country.
During his recent appearance on The Honest Bunch Podcast, the veteran spoke on Nigeria's current government, stressing that the democratic system currently in use is 'Unafrican.'
The kind of government we have is unafrican and it's why we continue to have problems. We need to design our own type of governance; we are not ready for democracy. It's like Fela said this democracy is the demonstration of crase. I am a Nigerian and I'm entitled to my opinions so leave every other thing.
His statement quickly ignited discussions online, with many Nigerians offering mixed reactions. Many slammed the actor for speaking on the ongoing national difficulties, reminding him of his strong support for President Tinubu and his administration.
See reactions below:
Everyone keeps parroting this. What new style of governance that is fair for all do they want to invent now that hasn’t been explored since the dawn of man?
I don't need to waste my data o!!! Mr. Side Kosoto, Madam Bimbo, Mrs. Odumakin, Baba Soyinka, Pastor Tunde Bakere, to mention but a few, are now suffering right. They should not speak o!! On the mandate, they shall stand. We go to same market, buy the same fuel abi? We go learn!
I was thinking of this today. The chinese is doing what works for them. What we are doing is not working for us
Even America does not practice Democracy. America practices a collegiate system of governance
we now have bigotry system of government