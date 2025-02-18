Ned Nwoko is not the father of my child - Chika Ike debunks rumours

Nigerian actress and filmmaker, Chika Ike, has quelled the murmurs that have swept through social media since the rumours broke that politician and serial polygamist, Ned Nwoko, is the father of her baby.
Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, the former model and movie star clarified that she is not about to become the politician's seventh wife.
The 39-year-old added that she has never cared about responding to rumours but had to debunk this particular one because it directly involves her child.
In her words,
Endlessly blessed, forever grateful…❤️🙏A MUST READ !!!!FALSE! FALSE! FALSE! There have been all sorts of lies peddled about me in the media for years but I always treated them like what they are, RUMOURS THAT NEEDED NO RESPONSE. But this is different, this is about my CHILD…. You all do not know anything about me! Because you CAN’T! Except I choose to disclose. Yes, I’m that PRIVATE!
She continued,
Ned isn’t the Father of my child and whoever name you might come up with later with your guessing games and like I’ve said before I’m not about to be anyone’s 7th wife! Polygamy isn’t for me .I’ve been pregnant for months now and no one even had a clue about my pregnancy until I announced it and you all think you’ll know who the father of my child is or anything happening in my life? Very laughable and Clueless!
And concluded,
Keep digging and coming up with your false news. I don’t care about rumours because I understand it comes with my career choice and the only reason I’m responding to this rumour is because this is about my child. My privacy is my peace and NO ONE can unsettle me. I’m basking in the euphoria of my pregnancy and that’s all that matters to me now.
