Name the artiste - Timi Dakolo on Femi Lazarus' claims on gospel singer's charges

Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, has once again reacted to pastor Femi Lazarus' fresh allegations about exorbitant demands of a gospel singer invited to minister at an event.

Speaking during his recent church sermon, the minister projected the alleged invoice from a singer, which was capped at $10,000 with a non-refundable 50% payment, a first-class flight ticket, amongst other requests.

He said, "I want the media to project an invoice for a music minister in Nigeria. It says that the minister would be accompanied by a minimum of forty people who will all return the day after the event."

The hotel reservations will be covered by the church, an executive suite for the minister. An honorarium of $10,000 with a non-refundable 50% payment before we can attend and the balance will be made 2 days before the event compulsorily.

Those who know God, know he's not with ministers like this. Many charlatans don't bill big pastors, they use them for endorsement. You can't demand for such without growing.

Reacting to the claims, Timi Dakolo dismissed the authenticity of the invoice and warned people against being gullible.

Nigerians, you should not believe everything you see. Nobody has a 40-man crew in Nigeria. Name the artist in order to justify capping 😂.

This is not the first time Dakolo has tackled Apostle Lazarus' stance on paying gospel singers for their work. Earlier in March, he expressed his frustration with the discourse stating that gospel musicians should not charge to sing in churches.