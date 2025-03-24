Mr Macaroni slams calls to cancel celebrities over silence on hardships

Nigerian actor and activist, Mr Macaroni, has responded to criticisms that celebrities are not speaking out enough on the ongoing hardships in the country.

In a post on X, he defended public figures who choose to stay silent, arguing that advocacy should not be forced upon anyone.

I would never endorse a post like this!!! Please do not ask Celebrities to make sacrifices the people themselves are not ready to make.

He emphasised that celebrities are citizens like everyone else and should not be unfairly burdened with the responsibility of activism.

If the majority of the people are quiet, why should we blame celebrities? Also, not all celebrities wish to speak on social issues. So it’s unfair to manipulate us into speaking about certain topics because even when we speak, we get attacked!

Mr Macaroni also pointed out the hypocrisy in how Nigerians react to injustice, using police brutality as an example.

We can’t force people into advocacy simply because their line of work has made them famous. Let me give an example.

Nigerians will see their fellow Nigerians being brutalized by the police. Instead of coming together to stop it at that moment, some will pass by, some others will watch, some others will record. Then the same Nigerians will come online to attack celebrities for not speaking against police brutality.

The actor and comedian further stressed that real change does not depend on celebrities but on the collective effort of the people.

"When Nigerians truly want change, the people will not wait for any celebrity. The people will become their own celebrities, and they will lead and take charge!" he stressed.