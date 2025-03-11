Mr Macaroni condemns rising tribal bigotry in Nigerian politics

Popular Nigerian comedian and activist, Mr Macaroni, has spoken out against the growing trend of tribal divisions in the country, calling out those who exploit ethnic sentiments for political gain.
He took to X to express his outrage over the issue, over what he described as a “toxic culture of tribal bigotry.” He accused certain individuals of manipulating people's love and loyalty to their tribes as a means to "heat up the polity and settle political scores."
Shame on all those who have joined in creating this toxic culture of tribal bigotry. Using the love and the loyalty that the people have for their respective tribes to heat up the polity and settle political scores is disgraceful and a betrayal to whatever tribe you belong to.
Mr Macaroni further stated that such actions are often employed by individuals who have lost credibility and are desperate to regain relevance by stirring division among Nigerians.
This is what these political slaves do. When they see that they have lost all credibility, they start to instigate tribal wars in a bid to seek relevance. Kudos to every Nigerian irrespective of their tribes who see beyond this mischief and continue to do their best to promote peace and unity among all tribes. Posterity will judge us all.
His post sparked reactions and discussions regarding the intensity of tribalism in Nigeria and its effect.
See comments below:
They will be a time in Nigeria where religion and tribalism won't matter again. We'll get there soon. For now let the so-called Elites use divide and conquer through religion and tribalism . Everything has an expirating date.
The problem of Ronus was Peter Obi contesting election. There has never been unopposed election in Nigeria so I don’t know why they take it too personal that Peter Obi contested election. The disunity in Nigeria since this regime is terrific.
Even the young man with big belly that refuse to greet his elder posterity will judge him too
The intensity is much and it has grossly increased since Ahmed Tinubu rigged himself into Aso Rock.
You have immensely contributed so much for the benefit of this country. Thanks