Lizzy Anjorin sets free as Kwara court dismisses criminal charges against her

Nollywood actress, Chief Elizabeth Anjorin, aka Lizzy Anjorin, popularly known as Lizzy Anjorin, has received a clean bill of health after being cleared of all criminal allegations in a high-profile litigation involving her, Saheed Mosadoluwa, aka Ibile, Harmony Gardens and Estate Development Limited in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The case, which was filed as a direct criminal complaint, was heard at the Upper Area Court I in Ilorin, the capital of Kwara State.

However, things took a favourable turn for Anjorin as the state Attorney General stepped in, took over the case, and applied for a termination amid proceedings.

The presiding judge, Hon. Yunus Kayode, ruled in favour of the Attorney General’s request, which resulted in the case's automatic dismissal.

ALSO READ: Iyabo Ojo calls out actress Lizzy Anjorin on social media for cyberstalking

The ruling, which was handed down on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, read thus: "Upon a direct criminal complaint made by Muazu Baba Yusuf, Esq., dated February 26, 2025, and after listening to A. M. Abdulraheem, Esq., for the complainant and Prof. O. Y. Abdulhamid, Esq., with I. M. Adedo, Esq., Taofeeq Olateju, Esq., and Abdullahi, Esq., for the defendant.

"Having listened to the submission from the complainant counsel and that of the defendant and particularly the application of the Attorney General to take up this case and pray for termination of the case, on this premise, the direct complaint dated February 24, 2025, and the cross-complaint dated March 11, 2025, are hereby terminated and the defendants are hereby discharged."

The judgment was given at Ilorin on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, under the seal of the court and the hand of the judge.

Lizzy Anjorin reacts to court ruling

Reacting to the judgement, the actress-cum-business woman clarified what led to the criminal accusations, noting that the complainant intended to lock her away in prison.

Anjorin, the Chief Executive Officer of California Paradise City, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos State, described the case as a cross-sue, adding that she and the complainant became defendants in the case before the ruling cleared her of all the criminal allegations.

"The case bordered on a land dispute, and it all happened in Lagos. But the complainant went ahead and filed a criminal suit against me in Ilorin, Kwara State, to lock my enemy away in prison. When I got there, I presented my evidence, cross-sued, and both of us became defendants.

"I was summoned on Friday based on his case and I showed up, but we counter-sued him and on Tuesday, they sent his summon but he didn't show up and when they wanted to continue with the case we filed against him, I withdrew it and left him for God," she said on Friday.

The Nollywood star expressed profound appreciation to her loyal fans and lawyers, who stood by her throughout the process, and to the Ilorin judicial system for its thoroughness in handling the matter.

ALSO READ: Actress Lizzy Anjorin releases paternity test of child months after dedication in 10 cities in the United States

"I am thankful to my fans, and most especially my lawyers, for doing a good job. I also appreciate the judicial system in Ilorin. I appreciate the fact that they did a thorough investigation and also accepted my complaints and the evidence presented.