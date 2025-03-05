Lagos restaurants are tired of you - Opeyemi Famakin slams female content creators

Amid the rise of content creation in restaurants in Lagos State, Nigerian self-proclaimed food critic Opeyemi Famakin has called out female content creators for taking excessive pictures in restaurants.
In a video posted to his social media page, the controversial food critic debunked the popular notion that taking pictures drives sales, stressing that turning restaurants into photo studios disrupts the fine-dining experience and drives away the real target audience.
The real target audience in fine dining don't want crowded places where there are nicely dressed street urchins. They want a classy experience and when they see people taking picture everywhere they won't come back again. You're doing the restaurant a disservice and they are losing money.
Famakin acknowledged that taking pictures in restaurants is not inherently wrong but stressed the importance of etiquette.
If you like, call it a gender war but someone needs to call out these people who go to restaurants and take pictures. Taking pictures is not bad. As a food critic when I go to restaurants I usually ask for the manager and introduce myself and then ask if I can make videos. I only take pictures on my table but when you go around the restaurant and other people show in our pictures, that's where there's an issue.
Lagos and Abuja babes, you are not doing anybody any stupid favours by taking pictures in their restaurants and posting. Dead that idea. The real target audience only go there to enjoy their experience and take pictures on their table. You people need to be called out, I don't care.
While some social media users agreed with Famakin's sentiment on the issue, many others slammed him for calling female restaurant-goers out.
Take a picture outside of the restaurant or on your sit! Standing in the middle of a restaurant is not right
You don lie ,for abroad those fancy restaurants go help you take pictures self and ask you to tag dia ig handle, no be everything you talk be true sha
As long they buy food and drinks, I don’t see a problem here
But this actually look razz though when it’s not a photo shoot day …