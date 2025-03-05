Kanayo O. Kanayo defends Mbaise people over bride price controversy

Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding the bride price culture in Mbaise, Imo State, following a viral video in which a young man claimed he was asked to pay ₦1 million as bride price.
In a video addressing the controversy, Kanayo dismissed the claims as exaggerated and unfairly targeted at Mbaise traditions.
"My attention has been called to a video making the rounds that a young man went to Mbaise and was asked to bring one million naira as bride price," he began.
The opinionated actor further clarified that bride prices vary from family to family, even within Mbaise.
I have been a son of south-eastern Nigeria and I know that 85% of the communities do not have bride price written in a particular book. It is relative to any family you visit. In mbaise I know that it varies from family to family. I know for a fact that that from that one million naira it may come down to twenty thousand naira, so don't let anyone vilify Mbaise for anything. I would not agree!
For every point in the southeast that is a state, families have what they ask for. Let us not look at what social media says to vilify Mbaise and Marrying their daughters. I'm a high-standing man and I won't fall for it. We have the most high-standing girls who make good wives.
His post sparked discussions on the cultural significance of bride price and negotitions, in his comment section.
Don't mind them, sir! They're always saying what they don't know
And that N20,000, the family may decide to remove N500 only
Well said 👏👏👏
I’m not from Mbaise but people should stop with this comment that they collect too much money.
Bride price is based on negotiation ,sometimes it ends in just 1k after negotiation to tell you that a child is not being sold