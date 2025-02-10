Justice for me - Portable cries out amid battle with Ogun State government

He says nobody in Ogun State appreciates him.

Nigerian singer Portable has cried for justice for himself amid his battle with the Ogun State government after nine of his associates were arrested and arraigned for allegedly assaulting officers of the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

Taking to his Instagram story on February 9, 2025, Portable posted emotional messages expressing his frustration and sense of injustice.

In one story post, he wrote, "ZAzuu I wanted to let you know the right place values you in the right way don’t find yourself in the place and get angry if you are not valued Am from Ogun state but no body value me or appreciate my doings those that know your value are those people who appreciate you don’t stay in place where nobody sees your value."

"God dey where I dey ZAzuu Am close to God Them no fit do me like FELA I swear to God I promise I no go die young I no be anini ooo make them free me he don dey look like war war way wetin youths do una.I no fit suffer for watin I no do... On God my helper go locate me ... Ogun ni Aiye I be real Qmọ Ogun Ogo Ogun State," he wrote in another post.

Justice for me ZAZUU God where are you

Recall that Portable reportedly went into hiding after he and his associates assaulted officers of the Ogun State Planning and Development Permit Authority, OGPDPA, who visited his Odogwu bar and restaurant to seal the property over a lack of approved permits and insufficient air space.