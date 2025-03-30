I've been receiving death threats for calling for an end to #30DayRants - Peller

TikTok content creator Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, has cried out that he’s been getting death threats over his call to end the ongoing #30DayRants challenge on TikTok.

Peller had been facing backlash after he warned Nigerians to stop ranting on TikTok, suggesting that such behaviour could push the government to ban the platform entirely, thereby affecting his livelihood.

The “30-day rant challenge” is an ongoing trend on Nigeria’s social media, with citizens venting about the hardships in the country under President Bola Tinubu's administration.

“If you want to really rant, go to Instagram; go to the market; don’t rant here on TikTok. If they ban TikTok, that’s where we will have issue,” he said in a previous video.

ALSO READ: Social media personality Peller reveals how much he makes on TikTok

He added, “Let’s protest. Let’s go outside. Let’s leave TikTok. Online something is just mumu mumu.”

However, during a recent livestream, Peller said he’s been receiving death threats with several people threatening to shoot him like they did his colleague, Oloba Salo, in the Lekki area of Lagos State last year.

He said, “I have been receiving death threats. Some people threatened to shoot me like they shot Salo in Lekki Phase 1. They asked me to watch my back when going out.

“What is all these? I’m not talking again. Good bye.”

Note that in an earlier video he shared on his Instagram page, Peller had said Nigerians misunderstood his earlier comments on the “30-day rant challenge”.

He said his statement was wrongly interpreted by many who believe he was mocking the challenge and only trying to protect his income from TikTok.

“Nigeria u misunderstanding me and Jarvis please u all should try to understand am not the president I am Peller,” he wrote alongside a video.