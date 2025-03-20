It's getting boring - Timini reacts to fresh claims that he can't act

Nigerian actor Timini Egbuson has weighed in on the ongoing social media debate, comparing him to fellow actor Efa Iwara.

The drama began on social media when an X user made a post comparing Nollywood actors Timini and Efa Ewara as flirts.

Hmm are we sure Efa Ewara isn't cutting it as close as the biggest flirt just as Timini ! He's so seductive!

However, not everyone agreed with her sentiment, thus offsetting debates about the better actor between the two men. While some aired their stance that both men are good actors, others stated that Timini's acting was simply 'mid'.

One X user in particular tweeted, "Timini CANNOT act. In an act off, Efa will tear his singlet. The “flirting” you people praise so much is corny, cringe-worthy shit."

ALSO READ : 6 times Timini Egbuson played loverboy in a lead role

Timini responded to the chatter with a tweet of his own, suggesting that the debate might be a publicity stunt; he also asked people to support their favourite actors without involving him in the discourse.

He wrote, "I can smell a pr campaign from a mile away and tbh it’s getting boring. Push your fav in peace and leave my name out of the conversations. I’ve found my tribe and they love my work. 15 years strong. Lovely view I woke up to."

His post triggered reactions from other social media users, with some fans applauding his confidence and others debating whether he is truly one of Nollywood’s best.

See reactions below:

“I have found my tribe, and they love my work “ in all honesty find your audience ❤️.

Timini's style isn't for everyone but it's definitely unique and he's good at it.

Anyone who thinks Timini can’t act don’t know anything about acting. Timini is one of the most natural actors out there.