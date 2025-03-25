It makes me sad, bitter - Selena Gomez on hate comments about her weight

Award-winning singer and actress Selena Gomez has shared her struggles with online hate, revealing how negative comments about her appearance and personal life have taken a toll on her.
In a recent interview on the Jay Shetty Podcast with her fiance, the 31-year-old star spoke about the pressures women face in the entertainment industry, noting that they endure far more scrutiny than their male counterparts.
Women have it much worse in the industry. I think from my perspective it's pretty wild. It's not news to anyone that women have more intense feelings, about their appearance to what they're wearing. For me when I get prepared for an event, I just hope that I can take the picture and sit down.
She highlighted the negative reception she received about her character in the award-winning movie Emilia Perez, stating how people criticised everything and how she indulged in looking at the online comments.
The character gets judged; it's the way I'm not white enough, I'm not Mexican enough, and I don't know there are so many things that come up in my face that I can't help but see. I fall victim to looking, and really, if doesn't add to your life. It's just so difficult from the choices of the people you date yet nobody cares when it comes to men. It's like, yeah, 'they did that; they said that or this.'
Gomez also highlighted the recent overwhelming scrutiny about her weight fluctuations as a result of her battle with lupus disease.
I just think that we carry a lot, and yeah my weight is a big one too. Everyone just has something to see and it's making me sad, no I'm not a victim,everyone, but it's making me a tad bitter. I feel guilty for saying thatbut it's true
I'm just happy that I take breaks completely at times, but I'm human and sometimes I read things. But most of the time I ignore these things. There are way to combat it. It's not like I hate social media ,I understand the power that it has. So it's tricky
