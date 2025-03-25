It makes me sad, bitter - Selena Gomez on hate comments about her weight

The character gets judged; it's the way I'm not white enough, I'm not Mexican enough, and I don't know there are so many things that come up in my face that I can't help but see. I fall victim to looking, and really, if doesn't add to your life. It's just so difficult from the choices of the people you date yet nobody cares when it comes to men. It's like, yeah, 'they did that; they said that or this.'