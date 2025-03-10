Ijoba Lande’s estranged wife debunks infidelity claims

Darasimi, the estranged wife of comedian Ijoba Lande, has responded to allegations of infidelity made by him.

Nigerian comedian Ganiyu Kehinde, known as Ijoba Lande, had publicly accused his wife, Darasimi, of infidelity, alleging that she had multiple affairs during their marriage. In response, she has denied these allegations, clarifying that she only sat on Baba Tee’s lap during a ‘Truth or Dare’ game. She emphasised that there was no romantic involvement between her and Baba Tee, stating that their interaction was purely platonic.

She said Baba Tee was unaware of her marital status until she introduced herself. She alleged that the breakup with her husband had nothing to do with infidelity.

We greeted each other, and Marygold mentioned she wanted to drink alcohol. There was none in the house, so Marygold and Baba Tee’s driver went out to buy it while I remained in the living room.

She further stated that there was no conversation between her and Baba Tee until Marygold returned and suggested they play ‘Truth or Dare.’

I was hesitant at first, but Marygold encouraged me. That’s when I introduced myself to Baba Tee as Lande’s wife, and we started playing the game.

Darasimi admitted to consuming several shots of alcohol while others in the room were smoking. She then revealed that Marygold dared Baba Tee to engage in an intimate act with her, leading him to fetch a condom.