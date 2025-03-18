Oluwadolarz’s Ex-Fiancée Ife Luv claps back at his cryptic post amid feud

The ongoing drama between Nigerian skitmaker Oluwadolarz and his ex-fiancée, Ife Luv, has taken another turn, as she has now fired back at his recent cryptic post about wealth and respect.

The controversy began when Ife Luv publicly ended their relationship in March 2025, accusing Oluwadolarz of repeated infidelity, financial irresponsibility, and neglecting their four-year-old son. She claimed that despite forgiving his past, he continued cheating, and she ultimately caught him with another woman in their home while their child was present.

Days after their public fallout, Oluwadolarz took to Instagram with a post that many interpreted as an indirect response to Ife Luv’s claims.

He posted, “When a man has wealth, he’s often revered like royalty; but when the same wealth fades, respect quickly vanishes. The same people who used to say ‘Thanks for everything, you are the best’... they change their tone to ‘What have you ever done for me? Who you be sef?’ It’s a lesson I’ve learned firsthand. May we never become a thing of the past. We keep pushing.”

However, social media users were quick to call him out, accusing him of trying to shift the narrative from the infidelity allegations to financial struggles. Many argued that the core issue at hand was not about money but about his alleged lack of commitment and respect in the relationship.

In response, Ife Luv posted her own message, seemingly addressing Oluwadolarz directly:

“A man who lacks financial wisdom, indulges in reckless spending, and chases women while his peers are building their future will have only himself to blame when his life crumbles. Remember, guys, you won’t be at your peak forever. Make hay while the sun shines so you don’t end up searching for someone to blame for your downfall.”