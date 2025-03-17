If anything happens to me, hold Portable responsible - Singer's baby mama

Nigerian singer Portable's baby mama, Honey Berry, has publicly accused him of making threats against her, warning that he should be held responsible if anything happens to her or their son.
The drama unfolded on social media after Honey Berry shared a screenshot of a conversation with Portable, in which the singer allegedly demanded access to their child after two years of absence.
However in the conversation, the controversial singer warned her to bring their son to him, else he'd make life difficult for her.
Bring me son before I make life tire you. Hope say you get lawyer, I no see my son for two years now. I dey send food money before as you no bring my son, how you go collect money again. Bring my son before I say make dem look for you.
In response, Honey Berry took to Instagram to warn her child's father after perceiving a threat from his statements.
I consider this a threat. You stated that you want nothing to do with me and my son. If you don’t want misfortune in your life, don’t ever threaten me. Everyone, if anything happens to me or my son, please hold Portable-aka the deadbeat father-responsible.
READ ALSO: Portable responds to baby mama's allegations that he abandoned his son
She warned him against threatening her and choosing the moments he'd choose to be in their son's life.
If you go low, I will go lower. If you bring fire to my door, I will bring hell to yours. Even if you want a relationship with your son, you don’t pick and choose when you want to be a FATHER. Alaye come correct or you fuck off for life. Another thing don’t you fucking disrespect me again in your fucking life.
READ ALSO: No more wahala - Portable vows after meeting bail conditions