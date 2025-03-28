"I won't date publicly again" - Beauty Tukura speaks on relationship with Neo

Former beauty queen and reality TV star, Beauty Tukura, has finally opened up about her relationship with Neo Akpofure.

The 27-year-old Afe Babalola University alumna, speaking with Toke Makinwa on an episode of Toke Moments, shared her feelings about the once-upon-a-time relationship.

Beauty stated that she was happy being with Neo at the time and it was a beautiful relationship while it lasted.

"There was nothing to hide," she added. "I was happy being with him at the time."

When asked if she would consider dating publicly again, she replied, "honestly, no."

Beauty also added that all her previous relationships before the one with Neo were private.

She further stressed that she thinks it's better to have a private relationship because it creates no room for external opinions.

In her words, "I think it's just better when it's private because there's no extra opinion. But when you have a public relationship, it's like we are plenty."

"We are a lot in the relationship. There's his family; there's my family. And then there's the whole world in it," she added.

The fanbase

Touching on the fanbase, Beauty acknowledged that the fans of the Big Brother Naija realit TV show can be quite passionate.