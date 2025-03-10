I'll still ignore Governor Sanwo Olu next time I see him - Mr Macaroni

Popular Nigerian actor and activist, Mr Macaroni, has reiterated his stance on not acknowledging Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in public, despite facing backlash online.
The controversy began when a Twitter user criticised an unnamed person for deliberately ignoring the governor, calling it an attempt to embarrass him. Mr Macaroni, who has been vocal about social and political issues in Nigeria, responded with a post stressing his disinterest in engaging with the governor.
In response to the tweet, Mr Macaroni wrote in Yoruba:
O ni jere! Olofo! Ko ni ragba fun e! Eleda mi a ba mi fi iya je e!!! O le ma je nisiyin, igba kugba ti yo je, Eleda mi a fi iya je e!!! The reason for this beautiful prayers I have sent to you is between us. I’ll leave it at that.
E ye do ara yin Eyin people yi. No part of me wishes to fraternize with Governor Sanwoolu. I don’t have anything against anyone who associates with him. So why won’t you people leave me alone?? I dey my own since all these days!! Na una start am oooo! Ok!
This is the last time I will address this matter. It is not worth my peace of mind. Since you people won’t stop attacking me because I didn’t greet Governor Sanwoolu, next time I see him, I still won’t greet him. And this time, even if he calls me I won’t answer. You people will cry today, tomorrow and forever!
Mr Macaroni, known for his outspokenness on governance and human rights, has been a strong critic of the Nigerian government, particularly in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests in 2020.